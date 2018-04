Winning the lottery is a pipe dream for most people.



The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. That's better than the chances of winning it big playing Mega Millions — 1 in 302 million. But as the old adage goes, "You can't win if you don't play."



These winner took a chance at a long shot and hit some of the largest jackpots in U.S. history: