7 Russians Attempted to Run Past Otay Mesa Port of Entry Into US: CBP

In the last two days, there have been illegal-crossing attempts at Ports of Entry and by the sea

By Marinee Zavala

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Tuesday that a group of people attempting to run across traffic lanes and into the U.S. at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Monday night were Russian migrants.

The attempt was captured on video that circulated on social media.

A CBP representative confirmed taht seven people exited their vehicle at the border crossing at about 7 p.m. and tried to run pass the inspection booths and enter the United States. The group was comprised of seven Russian nationals, three of whom were minors — a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 7-year-old — accompanied by a parent.

The attempt to cross the border was one of several recent attempts by migrants to get into the United States.

On Tuesday morning, several migrants approached the pedestrian border crossing in Otay Mesa to request asylum from border agents, Tijuana border officials told Telemundo 20. And on Monday night, several people attempted to swim across the wall between Playas de Tijuana and San Diego County.

