Is your pet ready for a closeup? San Diego Humane Society wants calendar models

In an effort to ease animal shelter overcrowding, the San Diego Humane Society is sponsoring its 32nd annual photo calendar fundraiser to raise $125,000, it was announced Monday.

The organization said it has 1,950 animals in its care, including 814 dogs and 929 cats, according to a news release.

"Now is an important time to raise at least $125,000 for shelter animals in need, all while making your own pet a star in the organization's 2025 pet calendar," organizers said. "It is easy to participate."

Along with their pet being featured in the calendar, contestants can win a two-night stay at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, tickets to SDHS' 38th annual Fur Ball and other gifts. And if you're wondering: We called, and the Loews Coronado Bay Resort is pet-friendly.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign from NBCUniversal Local is returning for the 10th straight year this August, the company announced on Tuesday.

The monthlong adoption initiative will take place from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10; and in honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Clear the Shelters is NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation initiative that has helped more than 1 million pets find homes.

San Diego County Animal Services announced Friday that it is waiving animal adoption fees beginning Aug. 10, as part of the nationwide "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

Animals available include cats, dogs, guinea pigs, kittens, pigs, rabbits, roosters and tortoises. In 2024, the Clear the Shelters campaign "is celebrating a decade of helping pets find homes," surpassing 1 million adoptions last September, according to the county.

All entries accepted through Aug. 31 with five votes or more "are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages," according to SDHS.

The photo fundraiser supports SDHS' services, such sheltering and adoptions, animal cruelty and neglect investigations, veterinary car, and the Project Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation program.

Want to submit a shot of your pooch or feline? Click here to upload a candid.

Brian Daugherty, SDHS executive vice president, said the calendar fundraiser "is a special opportunity for pet lovers to support animals in need while highlighting and showcasing their own beloved pets."

"We all think our pets are the cutest, and this friendly competition allows us to have some fun while ensuring that our organization can continue to be there for every single animal who comes through our doors," Daugherty added.

SDHS has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego, and also provides services for 13 cities within the county. According to officials, SDHS provides care for over 40,000 companion and wild animals.

Full Disclosure: The pets modeling in the image associated with this story are owned by members of NBC San Diego's digital team — Ed.