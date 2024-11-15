Younger drivers involved in more of San Diego County's fatal DUIs: DA

More than half of all drivers charged with DUI homicide offenses in San Diego County this year were between the ages of 18 and 26, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The figures represent an increase from last year in the number of DUI homicides allegedly committed by younger drivers, according to the D.A.'s Office, which said 25 people have been killed in 20 separate DUI-related crashes so far this year.

The D.A.'s Office announced the statistics in conjunction with a $899,425 grant the office received this week from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its DUI prosecutions and public education efforts on DUI driving risks.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement, "Every year, we have an unacceptable amount of fatal DUIs. As the holiday season approaches, people need to make responsible choices, use ride sharing services and keep their friends and family from getting behind the wheel if they are impaired."

On Thursday, a $600,000 grant was also announced for the county's Department of the Medical Examiner, which will go toward the purchase of new toxicology equipment and funding for toxicologist training. According to the county, the new equipment will be used to determine whether alcohol or drugs were present in cases involving motor vehicle deaths.

A $642,600 grant was also announced earlier this week for the county's probation department to support a probation supervision program for "high- risk individuals" with DUI convictions.