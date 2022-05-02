Vigil Mourns 2 Teens Killed in Alleged DUI Crash Onto Torrey Pines State Beach

Family and friends gathered at the site of a crash on Torrey Pines State Beach Sunday to mourn two 19-year-olds who were killed when a vehicle plunged down a bluff onto the sand last week.

Johnny Ildefonzo Punzalan and Joshua Adonai Manzanares, both of Lake Elsinore, were in a vehicle that plowed through a barrier, flipped and came to a rest on Torrey Pines State Beach on April 25, 2022.

An emotional vigil was held Sunday evening by the parents of Punzalan at the same beach.

Authorities said a 19-year-old driver, who has not been identified, lost control of his 2020 Subaru WRX and struck a center median, causing him to crash into a guardrail and go over a ledge onto the beach.

The driver and two 18-year-olds were injured; some had severe injuries like lung puncture wounds and a pelvic/hip fracture, according to San Diego police. Their current status was not known.

Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to SDPD. The department did not say if the driver was arrested or what, if any, charges he may face.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can make anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

