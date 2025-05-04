A 30-year-old driver who collided with a tree died from serious injuries after exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene in Vista, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday when a sedan failed to complete a right turn near the intersection of North Santa Fe and North Paseo Marguerita and crashed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 200 block of Apollo Drive. Officials said they confirmed it was the driver from the sedan.

He died shortly afterward, but it was unclear if it was at a hospital or at the scene. The victim's name was not immediately available.

The crash was under investigation by traffic investigators and the county medical examiner's office.

Authorities urged anyone who witnessed or captured video of the crash to call 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.