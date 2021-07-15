Woman Accused of Shooting Pastor Husband at Lemon Grove Home Due in Court

A pastor’s wife who claims it was an accident when she opened fire on her husband, killing him in the process at their Lemon Grove home, is scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

Gabriella Shepherd, 26, was arrested earlier this week after she fatally shot her 29-year-old husband, Noah Shepherd, on Monday when he entered their home through the back door, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Arens. When she called 911 to report the shooting, she allegedly told dispatchers that the incident was not intentional.

The news sent shockwaves across the couple’s neighborhood on the 2500 block of Camino de las Palmas. Next-door neighbor, Katy Wilson, told NBC 7 things seemed as normal as can be the day of the shooting.

Just before 6 p.m. that tragic Monday, Wilson said she heard loud sounds from the Shepherd's home that she thought came from a hammer.

“I said, 'Oh, I guess he’s hammering,' because there were three more shots, I guess, and then quiet, and I thought, 'Oh, I guess he fixed whatever he was hammering,'" Wilson said.

She later learned when sheriff’s deputies flooded her community that what she actually heard were gunshots. She recalled not hearing anything suspicious before the shots rang out.

Friends of the victim told NBC 7's Ramon Galindo they're having trouble making sense of the tragedy.

"No screaming, no fighting, no nothing," she said. "It’s very mysterious.” Wilson added that the couple, who have two young boys that include a toddler and an infant, seemed like a nice family.

Noah Shepherd’s friends are still in shock over what happened. Erik O’Dell, who attended seminary school with the victim in Escondido, described his reaction upon hearing of the tragedy.

“When I heard the details of what happened I was numb,” O’Dell said. “There are no words.”

He reiterated Wilson’s comments and said the couple did not appear to be going through any hardships.

“There was just no indication that anything was other than good,” O’Dell said. “They just welcomed their second boy not too long ago.”

A woman is now facing a murder charge after she told sheriff’s deputies she accidentally shot and killed her husband outside their Lemon Grove home.

While the man's loved ones process their shock and grief, members of the San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church, where Noah Shepherd was a pastor, remember him as an extraordinary family man.

"Noah was brilliant, a true scholar of the Bible and knew Greek and Hebrew quite well," Pastor Nathan Eshelman said in a text message to NBC 7. "He was a godly man, a good dad and husband, and extremely humble.”

Gabriella Shepherd was arrested for murder and booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, SDSO said. She has since been held without bail.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before a judge at an El Cajon courthouse Thursday afternoon for her arraignment.