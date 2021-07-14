Friends React to Death of San Diego Pastor Allegedly Shot and Killed by Wife

The Lemon Grove mother accused of killing her husband, a pastor at a church in San Diego, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of murder on Thursday.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives say Gabriella Shepherd killed her husband, Noah Shepherd, outside their Lemon Grove home Monday night while their two young children were inside.

Investigators say Gabriella Shepherd called 911 and said she had accidentally shot her husband. By the end of the night, she was in jail facing homicide charges.

A woman is now facing a murder charge after she told sheriff’s deputies she accidentally shot and killed her husband outside their Lemon Grove home.

Noah Shepard was the pastor at San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church in Rolando. Members of his congregation are still in shock over Noah’s death.

“He cared about people. He cared about those who suffer, those who struggle, those who have issues in their life,” said Colin Samul, a fellow pastor and friend.

“When I heard the details of what happened I was numb. There are no words,” said Erik O'Dell, a friend who attended seminary school with Noah in Escondido.

O'Dell said he was friends with both of the Shepherds.

“There was just no indication that anything was other than good. They just welcomed their second boy not too long ago,” O'Dell said.

While Noah Shepard's friends grieve, they’re also trying to remember the good times.

“He came to my birthday party. Karaoke birthday party and went up and sang himself and did a really good job. We had a lot of fun together,” O'Dell said.

The couple’s children are now in the care of Gabriella Shepherd’s mother.