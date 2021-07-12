Woman Says She Accidentally Shot Husband, Who Died: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A Lemon Grove man was shot to death Monday night coming in his own back door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had accidentally shot her husband in the 2500 block of Camino de las Palmas, Lt. Mike Arens said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died. His death is being investigated by detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's homicide unit.

It's unclear if the man was shot inside the home or outside of it, but Arens said the man was "trying to get in the back door."

No other information was available.

