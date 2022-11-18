Wind Advisory Issued for San Diego County This Weekend as Santa Ana Winds Return

Another round of strong gusts is expected this weekend as a wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

San Diego County valleys and mountains, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marco, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley are under a wind advisory from 3 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph are expected in those areas. Winds will be strongest at coastal mountains, foothills, and in the eastern valleys, the NWS said.

🌬️Santa Ana winds will redevelop Friday night, peak in intensity on Saturday & persist into Sunday morning. The strongest winds will occur across the mountains/slopes, with gusts of 50-70 mph. Strong winds will even make it all the way to the coast, especially in Orange County. pic.twitter.com/trTv0n7r67 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 17, 2022

The NWS cautions that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

There is a Red Flag Warning to the north of San Diego County in portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernandino counties.

With the offshore flow over the weekend, we're going to warm up to the low 70s to the mid-70s along the coast and mid-70s inland for Thanksgiving week, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said.

Parveen said we potentially have another Santa Ana setting up for Thanksgiving Day.