Wind Advisory Issued for San Diego County Mountains, Deserts

Gusty west winds in San Diego County's mountains and deserts were predicted for Saturday and a warm-up was expected for Sunday and Monday as high pressure builds over the region, the National Weather Service said.

Fair and dry weather was expected to continue for the next week. It was predicted to be a little cooler for the second half of next week, but still near normal for this time of year.

The weather service issued a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday for San Diego County mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph were possible.

Coastal area high temperatures on Saturday were expected to be 62-67 degrees with overnight lows of 41-46. Highs in the valleys will be 64-69 with overnight lows of 41-46.

Midday temps - it will be much warmer the next few days as Santa Ana winds develop. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/kal2Tfi8rd — Crystal Egger (@crystalegger) February 20, 2021

Mountain highs were expected to be 56-63 with overnight lows of 33-41. Desert highs will be 77-82 with overnight lows of 41-51 and possible 40 mph wind gusts.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds were predicted to develop late Saturday night through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

Peak wind gusts for the Santa Ana winds tonight through Sunday. Winds expected to weaken on Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/or3ZHGw2Rg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 20, 2021

"These winds will mainly impact the mountains, foothills, and areas directly below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Pass, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible," forecasters said. "Another surge of Santa Ana winds is possible late Sunday into Monday morning, but are looking a bit weaker."

Building high pressure and offshore flow will result in a warm-up for Sunday and Monday, the NWS said. Temperatures will be highest on Monday, where some inland valleys and lower deserts could reach into the low 80s.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees lower for Tuesday as high pressure begins to break down.

Weather service models were showing another trough developing for Wednesday, which would bring the county increased onshore flow and lower temperatures.

"Troughing becomes more persistent towards the end of the week and into next weekend, which would bring us cooler temperatures and increased onshore flow," forecasters said.

"Models continue to push the precipitation chances into the following week, around the 2nd or 3rd of March," they said. "It is looking increasingly likely that the remainder of February will be dry."

