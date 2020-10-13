Firefighters Make Quick Work of Brush Fire in Descanso

Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that sparked in Descanso Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started near the crossing of Viejas Grade Road and Via Arturo Drive in Descanso at around 4:45 p.m. It was producing a tall smoke column visible from miles away, but when SkyRanger 7 arrived overhead about 25 minutes later the flames were mostly extinguished.

A row of yellow-clad firefighters were seen working a containment line with shovels and picks while engines kept a constant stream of water on the burn area.

A camera positioned atop Mount Cuyamaca facing south caught a glimpse of the smoke rising from the flames before firefighters arrived.

SDG&E

At this point It is unclear how large the fire was.

