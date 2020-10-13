Wildfires

Firefighters Make Quick Work of Brush Fire in Descanso

By Rafael Avitabile

Firefighters taking control of a small brush fire burning in Descanso.
SkyRanger 7

Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that sparked in Descanso Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started near the crossing of Viejas Grade Road and Via Arturo Drive in Descanso at around 4:45 p.m. It was producing a tall smoke column visible from miles away, but when SkyRanger 7 arrived overhead about 25 minutes later the flames were mostly extinguished.

A row of yellow-clad firefighters were seen working a containment line with shovels and picks while engines kept a constant stream of water on the burn area.

Firefighters working in Descanso

A camera positioned atop Mount Cuyamaca facing south caught a glimpse of the smoke rising from the flames before firefighters arrived.

The view of a small brush fire burning near Descanso, shot form an SDG&E camera positioned atop Mount Cuyamaca, facing south.
SDG&E
The view of a small brush fire burning near Descanso, shot form an SDG&E camera positioned atop Mount Cuyamaca, facing south.

At this point It is unclear how large the fire was.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Case Rate Dips to 6.5 Per 100K

presidential election Oct 5

Election Guide 2020: What to Know About Voting in San Diego County

Check back for updates on this developing story.

https://goo.gl/maps/rcEta8c1D2W96cbe7

This article tagged under:

Wildfiresdescanso
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us