Widespread Storm to Drench County With Rain, Bring Snow Chance to Mountains

If you brought your umbrella out of storage for Tuesday’s weak rainfall, make sure you have it handy since you’ll certainly need it Thursday.

A more powerful system will drench the county with rain and possibly even a bit of snow in high elevations. The storm will steadily move in late Wednesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

“Clouds increase very late tonight, and we could see a couple of sprinkles overnight,” Parveen forecasted.

Light showers are possible during the morning commute, so drivers are warned to take extra caution while on the road. The heavier bit of rain is forecasted to begin just after late morning.

Rain, mountain snow, wind.... oh my! Thursday is expected to be a cold, wet, and blustery day. If you have to be on the road, use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2lI50mxVix — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 7, 2021

“By the middle of the day and into the afternoon, that’s when it looks like we should have more rainfall that’ll be moving through and that’s what will give us better rainfall totals,” Parveen said.

Mountain communities might see a bit of snow but temperatures may not be cold enough for it to stick. Only the highest elevations may get measurable snowfall.

As Thursday night progresses, the storm will pass through the region and taper off. Rainfall totals could be two-tenths to three-tenths of an inch, according to Parveen.

We have a dry weekend ahead of us that will be followed by another storm chance to begin our workweek.