Oceanside Rubio's Restaurant Damaged in Overnight Fire

Crews in North County are working to determine the cause of a fire that burned through a Rubio’s Coastal Grill restaurant overnight.
The blaze was reported shortly after midnight at a Rubio’s location on Oceanside Boulevard. There, heavy plumes of smoke and flames could be seen shooting out from the eatery.
Firefighters were able to get a handle on the blaze and put out the fire. It is unclear what sparked the incident.
No injuries were immediately reported in connection to the fire. The investigation is ongoing.