Why Comic-Con? Thousands of Fans Celebrate Return of Pop-Culture Convention

Talk to the cosplayers walking the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter, the people lining up days in advance to get into the San Diego Convention Center and you'll hear a similar sentiment for why they love Comic-Con.

"I feel more at home when I'm at Comic-Con," says a cosplayer dressed as the Amazing Spider-Man.

Fans said they feel they can be themselves at Comic-Con. Some say their anxieties lessen when they're there. For most, it's a time to gather with like-minded fans and truly be understood.

For the more than 100,000 people returning for SDCC 2022, and for the thousands more that come to the Gaslamp to take in the experience without a ticket to the main event, it's been three long years of waiting for the return of their beloved pop culture event.

"Three whole years we've been waiting. A thousand and ninety-five days," said Eddie Carpenter from the front of the Hall H line, where he sat more than 48 hours in advance of the convention's official start.

He wasn't alone. Although Comic-Con officially gets underway on Thursday, the Gaslamp Quarter on Wednesday was already bustling with cosplayers -- people who dress up as characters from their favorite movies, books or video games -- and others who wanted to take in Comic-Con's return.

Comic-Con has returned to its full-scale capacity for the first time in years, much to its fans’ enjoyment. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford is live from the Convention Center, where the fun is taking place.

So what's the appeal?

“130,000 people come here just for one thing – pop culture. We’re all here, we’re all in it," Carpenter said. "You find people from your different fandoms. You have your homies from the anime, the movies, the tv shows, everything is here.

"Just having all those people come together, it's magical.”