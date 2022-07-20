March to Honor Civil Rights Legend Scheduled for Saturday at Comic-Con

Former Congressman and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis attended the annual convention multiple times to inspire children through his comic book.

In a sea full of superheroes who've descended on San Diego during Comic-Con over the years, one stands out to Professor Zeinabu Irene Davis.

“The greatest superhero was John Lewis because no one can beat the sacrifice that he made for this country," exclaimed Davis.

The now deceased Civil Rights icon didn't wear a cape, but he withstood unimaginable brutality.

Lewis and other demonstrators were beaten as they led a peaceful march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery in 1965, pushing for voting rights.

In 2015 and 2017 Lewis led marches through Comic-Con to inspire young people and bring attention to his comic-book trilogy, “March” and “Run,” chronicling his life and push for social justice.

Two years after his death, his co-author and former policy advisor, Andrew Aydin, is looking to keep Lewis’ legacy of service alive—with a march including San Diego area kids through the convention hall on Saturday.

“He was trying to inspire another generation, another generation of children, of young people to stand up and to speak out and to march," said Aydin.

“We can honor courage by continuing what they started all those years ago and go to other marches," explained 13-year-old Mateo Brunelle.

Mateo plans to attend the march for the first time and is applying the book’s principles to his school's anti-bullying campaign.

"In Ally Action were training people to be courageous like they were in the book," said Mateo.

Junior Desta Chery marched with Lewis when he was in San Diego back in 2015 and 2017. She’s also read the books which were taught in some San Diego Unified School District classes.

“It taught me that change takes time and it takes a lot of work and takes a group of people and a lot of different people.”

Desta's mother calls the books the blueprint for activism that's needed today, from voter suppression to Roe v. Wade and other issues.

“We have to fight for reproductive rights, for abortion rights, for women to have access to their own bodies,” says Davis.

Davis and her daughter are planning on taking part in the march scheduled Saturday after the panel discussion ends at 11 a.m., inspired by Lewis’ motto of good trouble to agitate change and make life better for everyone.