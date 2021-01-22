Wet Weekend, Lots of ‘Active' Weather Ahead for San Diego County

It’s time to dig out those rain coats, San Diego: it’s going to be a wet winter weekend – and the weather pattern will only get more active at the top of next week.

“The weather pattern is going to be very active for the next several days,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Friday morning. “We have a lot of changes going on for the next several days.”

To start, Parveen said cooler temps will be felt throughout the county. There’s a chance of rain Friday afternoon and evening. At the coast, the rain is expected to hit during the second half of the day. Inland, Parveen said it’s the same story. In the mountains, there’s a chance of late-day rain with increasing winds.

This will create a “wintry mix” of rain and snow conditions for San Diego’s mountains where elevations of 4,000 feet and higher could see up to 4 inches of snow through the weekend, Parveen said. Up higher, around 5,000 feet, more of this wintry mix of snow and rain is expected to follow on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for San Diego’s mountain areas above 4,000 feet, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday. The NWS said localized amounts of snow could be up to 8 inches.

Our next chance of rain and mountain snow is this weekend! Areas of rain will begin late Friday night, becoming more widespread through the day Saturday before beginning to dwindle Saturday night. Check out forecast amounts below! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BFUzPyJfyL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 21, 2021

Those heading to the mountains need to plan for slippery road conditions, the NWS said – especially along mountain travel corridors like Interstate 15 and Interstate 8.

“Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times,” the NWS advisory added. “Be prepared for snow-covered roads and use caution while driving.”

San Diegans should also be prepared for possible closures along popular roads that lead to the mountains. Last time there was snow in San Diego’s mountains, the roads were covered in snow and the traffic got so backed up, officials had to temporarily halt traffic on Sunrise Highway.

The first storm of the winter brought snow to San Diego's mountains -- and a lot of traffic. Caltrans had to shut down the ramps from I-8 onto Sunrise Highway on Dec. 29, 2020, because there was "too much" traffic and snow.

Parveen said Sunday will start off a bit drier, but chances of rain are set to return in the afternoon.

And on Monday, more action.

She said a more significant winter storm will hit San Diego County on Monday, bringing rain and wind to the coast and inland valleys and, again, snow to the mountains. The desert areas will see some rain, too. Temperatures will be in the 50s at the coast and inland.

The rain doesn't stop after this weekend! A colder storm system is expected Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels will be ~3000 ft and locally lower. Potentially widespread travel impacts with snow on portions of major roadways like I-15, I-10, I-8, and Ortega Hwy. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jpXDRGgDJt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 21, 2021

Parveen said the weather pattern will linger into Tuesday – and possibly even a bit longer beyond that, but it’s too far out to tell right now.

