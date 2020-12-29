San Diego

‘Too Much Traffic': Caltrans San Diego Closes I-8 Ramps to Snowy Sunrise Highway

The community of Julian in San Diego's East County got some snow during the first winter storm of the season and locals flocked to the mountain town

By Monica Garske

Caltrans San Diego/Twitter

Snow fell in San Diego’s mountains overnight during the first storm of the winter season, leading locals to flock east – and officials to shut down the ramps leading to the snowy community of Julian.

Just before noon on Tuesday, Caltrans San Diego said it had closed all lanes on the off-ramps to Sunrise Highway along eastbound and westbound Interstate 8.

“All lanes are closed due to snow and too much traffic,” Caltrans tweeted.

About an hour earlier, Caltrans tweeted photos of the fresh snow on SR-79 near Julian. The agency reminded visitors to take their trash with them if they decided to take a road trip to San Diego's East County.

Usually – on the rare occasion that it snows in San Diego’s mountains – Julian becomes a go-to destination for San Diegans looking for a little bit of winter weather. This is known to lead to traffic on Sunrise Highway.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted a photo of the traffic along Sunrise Highway Monday just before 4:45 p.m.

“If you’re planning on visiting our local mountains, bring your snow chains and a lot of patience,” the sheriff’s department added.

When snow hits like it did Monday and overnight, tire chains are usually required on the roads leading to the local mountains. Such was the case Tuesday, as California Highway Patrol ran a chain control station at the bottom of Sunrise Highway.

CHP actively controlled traffic in the area early Tuesday until the lanes were shut down just before noon, making sure motorists had chains on their tires and were driving slowly and cautiously.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

The First Snow of the Season for San Diego County

