Possible additional victims sought in investigation into doctor accused of sexual assault

Authorities are seeking possible additional victims in an investigation involving a Southern California doctor accused of drugging and assaulting a woman at his home in West Los Angeles.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, a doctor and visiting specialist at Wound and Burn Centers of America in Los Angeles and Catalina Island Health, was arrested Nov. 26 on suspicion of sexual assault of an unconscious person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was released on bail three days later, police said.

Hajhosseini attempted to lure potential victims by offering high-paying jobs on recruitment websites, the LAPD said.

"He would then invite the potential victims to work overtime after hours at his residence. Once at the residence, Hajhosseini pressured at least one victim into consuming an alcoholic beverage," the LAPD said in a statement. "After consuming the beverage, the victim fell unconscious before Hajhosseini sexually assaulted and recorded her."

The LAPD news release included a photo of the suspect in an attempt to find more possible victims.

LAPD News: Detectives Seeking Additional Sexual Assault Victims pic.twitter.com/qYByQz3VtF — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 30, 2024

Hajhosseini pleaded not guilty Friday. He is charged with two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count each of rape of

an unconscious or asleep person, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance and sodomy of an unconscious or asleep victim and three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person.

"Dr. Hajhosseini denies these allegations," attorney Caleb Mason told NBCLA in an email. "He intends to vigorously defend himself in court, where he will establish that these salacious accusations are false."

The criminal complaint alleges that the crimes occurred Aug. 18 and involved one victim.

Detectives asked that anyone with information to call 213-473-0447 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Hajhosseini is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Jan. 13, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.