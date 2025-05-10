Midway District

Man hit and killed in Midway District while crossing the street

A 22-year-old man was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street Friday night.

By City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a 2016 Toyota Camry as he was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the Midway District of San Diego, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 10:57 p.m. Friday to the 3400 block of Sports Arena Boulevard where they learned the victim was struck by the Toyota, which was driven by a 22-year-old man as the victim was walking from the south curbline to the north curbline, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The pedestrian walked into the path of the Toyota and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, speed and driving under the influence were determined to not be factors in this collision.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation of the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Midway District
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us