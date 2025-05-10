Despite the heat on Saturday, dozens of people with the Pacific Beach Rotaract Club came together to clean up the streets of Pacific Beach. As with any neighborhood, you'll find graffiti and trash nearly everywhere you look. That's why the group has held this event for the last 15 years.

"There's been a lot of, I don't know, just short words or phrases a lot of it's like permanent marker, we actually haven't seen that much spray paint. It's more just markers these days," said Emma Head with the Pacific Beach Rotaract.

The club met up at the Pacific Beach Presbyterian Church on Garnet Avenue and the corner of Jewell Street at 9 am to start the cleanup. Multiple local sponsors supported the event, including small businesses in the neighborhood.

While the group was comprised of mostly newer members on Saturday, over time the organization's goal has remained the same. "The reason I got involved is because I wanted to meet people who also cared about the community," said Head.

The Rotaract Club used a Google Map of the Pacific Beach neighborhood where each red tag marked a piece of graffiti. Members of the group compiled the map in the weeks and months leading up to Saturday's cleanup.

"It makes me really proud, I love our PB neighborhood. I think it's full of amazing people who care and want to give back," said Head.

The Rotaract Club said it is always looking for new members who want to get involved and volunteer.