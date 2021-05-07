flooding

Water Tank Overflows, Sending a Flood of Water Into 7 Rancho San Diego Homes

An overflow valve failed on an Otay Water District water tank, sending thousands of gallons of water down a hillside and into homes below

Rancho San Diego Water Tower
NBC 7

A massive water tank on top of a Rancho San Diego hill overflowed early Friday sending a stream of water into a neighborhood below and flooding at least 7 townhomes.

The Otay Water District tank west of state Route 54 and north of Brabham Street flooded at about 5 a.m. sending a "major torrent of water coming down from the hillside" and into the homes below, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Fuller said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SDFD firefighters arrived as water was gushing through the neighborhood below, and crews began evacuating people from about 10 homes in the complex, Fuller said.

Rancho San Diego Water Tower flooding
OnScene.TV
The water tank that flooded, sending inches of water and mud into at least 7 homes.

Josh Hobart was one of them. He said he was awakened by firefighters knocking on his window telling him he needed to get out.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Surpasses 3M Vaccine Doses Administered

wildfire preparedness 1 min ago

Goats Hired by SDG&E for Wildfire-Fighting Pilot Program

"I opened the door [to his room] and the whole living room was flooded," Hobart said, adding that he stepped into inches of water.

A representative from the Otay Water District arrived on the scene and discovered an overflow valve that had failed. The representative was able to get the system working again and the water was shut off, Fuller said.

But the damage had been done. At least seven homes were flooded with several inches of mud and water, Fuller said. Ten people were affected.

Flooding at an apartment complex in Rancho San Diego.
OnScene.TV
Flooding at an apartment complex in Rancho San Diego.

Crews were also concerned that the water may have flooded the hillside enough to start a mudslide, but it appeared the water stayed in a concrete culvert so the issue was avoided, Fuller said.

SDFD crews remained on the scene to help residents move their possessions to higher ground. It was possible that the Red Cross would be called to help people with housing, Fuller said.

The fire department was working with the Otay Water District to assess the damage.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

floodingSan Diego Fire-RescueRancho San DiegoOtay Water DistrictWater Tank
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us