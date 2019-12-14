Water Main Break Floods Businesses, Shuts Off Water in Mira Mesa

A 36-inch water main break sent water spewing onto a road in Mira Mesa Saturday evening, flooding nearby businesses and causing water loss in several neighborhoods.

San Diego Police Department responded to the water main break off Via Excelencia, an area just west of Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

NBC 7 has also learned that some residential neighborhoods between the Miramar water treatment plant and Pomerado Road have lost water due to the water main break, a city water department spokesperson said.

The steel pipe, built in the 1960s, burst around 7:30 p.m., but the shutoff valve was located in an isolated area so it took crews around 45 minutes to turn it off, the city said.

One business, the San Diego Music and Art Cooperative, said they experienced bad water damage and lost many musical instruments, including four pianos.

"That's like kind of everything we've worked for, for the past 5 years," music teacher Ryan Bradley said.

Rick Ruddell has lived in the area for 16 years and manages Scripps Mesa Storage. He said the water pressure dropped to a trickle in his nearby home right when the water main broke.

"[The water main] covers a third of the city and they have no way to shut it off at this time," Ruddell said earlier. "If this keeps going, it's a lot of water."