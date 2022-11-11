Fleet Week's Boat Parade Honors Veterans on Special Day

Sky Ranger 7 was overhead San Diego Bay on Friday for live coverage of this Fleet Week featured event, which also featured flyovers by vintage aircraft.

Boats boasting patriotic decor gathered near Shelter Island then headed toward Harbor Island, followed by the Embarcadero and the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village.

The Maritime Museum's Vietnam-era Swift Boat PCF 816 will lead the parade, according to officials from Fleet Week San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For a special ending, watercraft over 70 feet were held until the end of the parade.

After the parade, head over to the USS Midway Museum, where NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are hosting Salute to Service, on the area's largest Veterans Day celebrations.