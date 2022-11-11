Veterans Day

Fleet Week's Boat Parade Honors Veterans on Special Day

Starting at noon, boats boasting patriotic decor will gather near Shelter Island, then head toward Harbor Island, followed by the Embarcadero and the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village.

By Eric S. Page

A boat displaying flags for each branch of the U.S. military sails through the San Diego Bay for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
SkyRanger 7

Sky Ranger 7 was overhead San Diego Bay on Friday for live coverage of this Fleet Week featured event, which also featured flyovers by vintage aircraft.

More Veterans Day Coverage

Salute To Service Oct 25, 2021

Salute to Service Festival 2022

Veterans Day 8 hours ago

What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County

USS Abraham Lincoln 3 hours ago

College Basketball Stars to Battle on Flight Deck of USS Abraham Lincoln's Veterans Day Game

Boats boasting patriotic decor gathered near Shelter Island then headed toward Harbor Island, followed by the Embarcadero and the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village.

The Maritime Museum's Vietnam-era Swift Boat PCF 816 will lead the parade, according to officials from Fleet Week San Diego.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For a special ending, watercraft over 70 feet were held until the end of the parade.

After the parade, head over to the USS Midway Museum, where NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are hosting Salute to Service, on the area's largest Veterans Day celebrations.

This article tagged under:

Veterans Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us