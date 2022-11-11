College Basketball Stars to Battle on Flight Deck of USS Abraham Lincoln's Veterans Day Game

One of the more notable games on Friday’s college basketball schedule is taking place in San Diego aboard an aircraft carrier.

No. 2 Gonzaga will face Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbor to celebrate Veterans Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Another game with an unusual setting: Wisconsin is playing Stanford at American Family Field, the retractable-roof park that is home to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Staging neutral-site games in non-traditional venues isn’t new. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has scheduled games at many different sites over the past two decades.

“We’ve been ‘Outside the Box U’ for 20 years and other people are catching up,” Izzo said. “That’s good, and that’s why I didn’t want to pass up this game.”

Izzo’s penchant for this began in 2003, when Michigan State lost to Kentucky in front of 78,129 fans at Ford Field, the home of the NFL's Detroit Lions. Soon enough, plenty of late-round NCAA Tournament games started taking place in football stadiums.

This won’t be the first time Izzo has coached a game on an aircraft carrier.

Michigan State lost to top-ranked North Carolina in November 2011 on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watched from courtside.

Stanford coach Jerod Haase was a North Carolina assistant coach for that 2011 game. Now, he’s preparing his team to play the first basketball game at a baseball-only stadium since San Diego faced San Diego State in 2015 at Petco Park, home of the Padres.

“It’s an experience for our guys to talk about when they’re old like me, about how they played in a baseball stadium,” Haase said.

The offbeat settings come with potential obstacles, particularly when they’re outdoors. The 2011 North Carolina-Michigan State game on a carrier finished less than an hour before rain fell.

During the 2012-13 season, a Syracuse-San Diego State game aboard the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum was delayed two days due to rain. And, windy conditions affected 3-point shooting when it was played.

The teams involved believe the opportunity is worth the potential drawbacks.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few jumped at the chance when the idea of playing on a carrier was proposed.

“Tom Izzo told me it was the coolest thing he’s ever done,” Few said. “I said, ‘OK, I’m in.’”