Brush fire sparks under overpass in National City

A vegetation fire sparked and quickly grew under a state Route 54 overpass in National City on Monday afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Footage overhead from SkyRanger7 showed the flames burning up a freeway ramp and close to cars.

As a result, California Highway Patrol shut down the connector at southbound Interstate 805 to state Route 54 for the time being.

A short time later, firefighters appeared to have put out most of the flames, with only some grey smoke remaining.

EB SR-54 to SB I-805 connector closed due to a fire. pic.twitter.com/riJMquiyUe — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 31, 2024

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as it arrives.