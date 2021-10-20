High-Speed Chase in National City Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in National City after leading police on a high-speed chase through the streets.

The man, suspected of carjacking, evaded police and led them on a pursuit, sometimes coming dangerously close to cars as seen by SkyRanger 7.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man eventually crashed a white sedan into a sidewalk and ran out on foot before police released a K-9 and arrested him

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.