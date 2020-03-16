city of san diego

Watch: City of San Diego Officials to Further Coronavirus Guidelines

a city council sits in meeting
NBC 7/Alexis Rivas

City of San Diego officials will have further guidelines for gatherings, bars and dining establishments from a Monday press conference at City Hall.

NBC 7 will live stream the press conference at 5 p.m. at the top of this page and continue updating this page throughout the conference.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, City Council President Georgette Gómez, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell are set to speak at the Monday conference about the city's response to the novel coronavirus.

Hours earlier, San Diego County leaders made drastic changes to a public health order issued to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus within the local community as its reach extends across the globe.

SD County Prohibits Gatherings of 50+, Orders Bars to Close, Restricts Restaurants

Get the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting San Diego County here.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

This article tagged under:

city of san diego
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Coronavirus Pandemic Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us