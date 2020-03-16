Watch: City of San Diego Officials to Further Coronavirus Guidelines

City of San Diego officials will have further guidelines for gatherings, bars and dining establishments from a Monday press conference at City Hall.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, City Council President Georgette Gómez, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell are set to speak at the Monday conference about the city's response to the novel coronavirus.

Hours earlier, San Diego County leaders made drastic changes to a public health order issued to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus within the local community as its reach extends across the globe.

