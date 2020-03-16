Watch: Officials to Provide Update on Coronavirus in San Diego County

Local officials are expected to announce a new public health order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County at 3 p.m. on Monday.

San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) officials on Sunday confirmed there have been 39 total positive COVID-19 cases, including four federal quarantine cases since Feb. 14. There may be additional in San Diego County that are not being handled by HHSA, including some cases among U.S. service members.

Of the 35 non-federal quarantine cases, 33 are San Diego residents and two are not -- 27 are ages 18-64 and eight are age 65 or older. None of the cases involve minors and no deaths have been reported, according to the county.

People infected with COVID-19 show signs of fever, cough and shortness of breath, which typically appear two to 14 days after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Anyone showing symptoms should call their doctor immediately and avoid going out in public, the CDC said.

Those with moderate symptoms should self-isolate. Those with emergency symptoms -- such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face -- should seek immediate medical attention.

For the latest information, visit the CDC website here.

Worldwide, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 180,000 people and caused more than 7,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization's numbers on Monday.

