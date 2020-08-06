Hate crime-related charges have been filed against two men who allegedly assaulted protesters, including a Black journalist, during a racial justice rally in Imperial Beach, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Jeffrey Brooks, 38, and Henry Brooks Jr., 32, have warrants for their arrest due to their alleged involvement in the attack at the Imperial Beach Plaza on June 7.

The men face charges of felony assault and battery with hate crime allegations. If convicted on all charges, Jeffrey Brooks faces three years in prison while Henry Brooks Jr. faces six years.

On that day, what started with the verbal antagonization of protesters escalated into physical attacks. According to the DA's Office, while the protesters peacefully demonstrated, Henry Brooks Jr. threw eggs at the crowd. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Brooks walked up to a journalist -- who was recording the scene at the time -- and sucker-punched him in the head.

The force of the punch caused the journalist to fall backward, landing head-first into the ground, prosecutors said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the man didn't require medical attention.

SDSO said, during their investigation into the incident, deputies had made contact with a person believed to be a suspect but the victim and other witnesses could not identify him.

The day after the attack, which was recorded on video and shared on social media, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina called on the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to investigate "the violent assault on peaceful protestors at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza this afternoon."

"We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city," the mayor said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It took months for charges to be filed in the case, but District Attorney Summer Stephan said investigating the case was a "priority for my office."

"We will not tolerate the intimidation or violent interference with protesters or a journalist who are exercising their First Amendment rights,” she said in a statement.

The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego County that weekend to opposed racism, inequality within the justice system and police brutality against people of color. The protests -- a mirror to hundreds occurring across the county -- followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while gasping for air underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The District Attorney's Office has set up an online form and hotline for reporting suspected hate crimes. The tool was created to combat hate crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be used for any tips related to discrimination.

To report a hate crime, residents are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency or use the online reporting form here. Tips can also be submitted via the Hate Crimes Hotline at (619) 515-8805.

A hate crime is defined as an act against another person that is motivated by prejudice against a person’s race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.