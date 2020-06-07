George Floyd

Protests Against Racial Inequality Continue for Ninth Day, Demand Police Reform

Local protests have spanned La Mesa, downtown San Diego, North Park, Encinitas, and Escondido – and touched major cities across the nation all week

By NBC 7 Staff

More protests continue Sunday around San Diego County marking the ninth straight day many are honoring the memory of George Floyd, demanding racial equality, and calling for an end to excessive force in the nation's policing.

The local protests have spanned La Mesa, downtown San Diego, North Park, Encinitas, and Escondido – and touched major cities across the nation all week.

Click here to view a photo gallery of protests from around the county.

Protests Support Floyd, Black Lives Matter on 4 Continents

People are expected to gather for protests in communities in Santee, Pacific Beach, Encinitas, and Chula Vista.

La Mesa in East San Diego County will remain under curfew for the next several days as the unrest continues in the community rocked by looting, arson, and violence last weekend following peaceful protests.

The city of La Mesa said the curfew would continue Thursday through the early morning hours of Monday (June 8), in effect from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

The nearby city of Santee also issued a curfew for Sunday, June 7, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

La Mesa Extends Curfew Through Weekend, Santee Adds Curfew

In addition to an extended curfew in La Mesa, U.S. National Guard soldiers were requested by San Diego County to go to La Mesa Wednesday night to help with security.

On Saturday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called for the removal of the National Guard Troops from San Diego.

This article tagged under:

George FloydSan Diego County
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us