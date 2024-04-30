Affordable-housing complex opens in former Grantville Trolley stop parking lot

The ever-increasing need for affordable housing in San Diego was partially alleviated Tuesday with the grand opening of a 124-unit housing development in Grantville called ShoreLINE.

The development, which is a collaboration between the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and Affirmed Housing, was built on a former MTS parking lot and sits just 40 yards away from the Grantville Transit Center, which is near Interstate 8 and just east of Interstate 15.

Ryan Clumpner, the vice-chair of the San Diego Housing Commission, said ShoreLINE is a great example of building housing close to public transit.

“More than half the people who live here are relying on public transit and don’t have to pay for a car," Clumpner said. "So, being able to have housing that they can afford, that is next to transit, is really important to them.”

The ShoreLINE housing development will house people or families who make 30-60% of San Diego’s median income; rent will not exceed 30% of their gross income.

“That’s important because it allows them to take the rest of their income for food, education, all the needs a family has,” Clumpner said. “They’ll now spend that money in this area locally, and they aren’t stuck spending 50-60% of their income on housing instead.”

The demand for affordable housing in San Diego is highlighted by the number of applications ShoreLINE has received: On average, affordable housing units have 3 applicants per unit. but ShoreLINE has averaged 7.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was on hand for Tuesday's grand opening, saying, “Make no mistake: When it comes to aggressively tackling our housing crisis from South Bay to north city, we are getting the job done.”