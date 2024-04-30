Four San Diego businesswomen frustrated in efforts to recover money

Four San Diegans showed up at San Diego Superior Court Tuesday morning to try to get the thousands of dollars they say are still owed to them, but it didn’t work out how they intended

NBC 7 Responds has been following the story for several months after one of the businesswomen reached out. They said they were frustrated and anxious because the process has taken so long.

On Tuesday, Judge Ernest Gross told them their “proofs of service are defective.”

The small business owners, who learned it wasn't easy to file a small claims lawsuit, have been struggling to get the ball rolling to sue for the thousands of dollars each one said is owed to them.

Lori Sutherland stood next to three other small businesswomen during the court session where she thought she would get closer to a resolution.

“I’ve already been to court once, and I was told the paperwork wasn’t correct, and now we’ve been told the paperwork still isn’t correct,” Sutherland said.

NBC 7 Responds met with Sutherland at her home in Ramona back in December. She and several other vendors explained how they sold their products on consignment with the same store at different shopping centers in San Diego County.

“In the beginning, it seemed like a very legitimate business, and unfortunately, as time went by, he started doing things that were questionable,” businesswoman Rachel Reese said.

The four have accused Kanee Matloub of shutting the shops, closing the book, and disappearing with their money. Months ago, NBC 7 Responds tried to speak to Matloub several times, including during a visit NBC 7's Sergio Flores made to a boba shop that Matloub was running, but he refused to speak with NBC 7 each time.

“I’m telling you, we’re going to get you,” Stacie Byrne, one of the vendors, said to NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Even if they win their small claims cases, they still may never get any money after Matloub recently filed for bankruptcy and a trustee found that he had no assets to liquidate to pay any money he owes.

“It’s hard, honestly because he owes so many people," small business owner Joelle Rebmann told NBC 7. "He owes money to so many more than just us,.

This is why they can’t just let it go, they said. Meanwhile, there is a good outcome after all.

“I have some amazing new friends that I will always have their backs, no matter what,” Sutherland said.

The women said they are determined to keep going. Their next court session is on July 25.

NBC 7 Responds contacted Matloub on Tuesday but got a message that the voicemail box had not been set up. The team also texted him but has not received a response.