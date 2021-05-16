Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday.

“We found a location that’s familiar to us [Latinos], like the Escondido Swap Meet, a place that we usually come to on Sundays with family,” said Lilian Serrano, a volunteer with Universidad Popular. “Our community educators have been coming to this location, and throughout the community, talking to folks and answering questions.”

Volunteers w/Universidad Popular are canvassing in communities that may be hesitant to receive a #COVID-19 vaccine.

She told NBC 7 that many people question the efficacy of the vaccines, including Hipolito Perez, who admitted that he was doubtful about COVID-19 at first.

“I was thinking the COVID-19 was not something real,” explained Perez. But after getting his questions answered, he and his wife decided to get vaccinated. “All my doubts went away and now I feel comfortable to get the vaccine.”

Emery Bartley was working security at World Market, when he said he decided to take advantage of the opportunity while on his break. But he told NBC 7 that he didn’t plan to get vaccinated.

“I really didn’t want to take it, but now, today, I took it. I don’t want to see something like COVID take us out. It’s not worth it.” said Bartley, who is now encouraging other skeptics to get vaccinated. “Just get it done, get it over with.”

Between community outreach and making vaccine accessibility more convenient, community leaders said they’re hoping to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by July 4.