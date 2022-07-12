Vigil, Memorial Walk Planned Tuesday Night for 14-Year-Old San Diego Boy Fatally Shot in City Heights

A vigil is planned Tuesday night for family and friends mourning a young teen gunned down over the weekend in City Heights.

Fourteen-year old Enrique Medina died Sunday after a group of men approached him in and one of the men fired at him, according to the San Diego Police Department. The boy, who recently graduated from Clark Middle School, in City Heights, was walking in a residential area when he was approached by the group around 1:30 p.m., police said. Paramedics arrived at Polk Avenue and 37th Street to perform CPR, but Enrique did not survive.

A family member of the slain teen told NBC 7 on Tuesday that plans were under way for a candlelight memorial walk and vigil that will being at 7 p.m. at the family's home in the 2400 block of Modesto Street in the Azalea-Hollywood Park neighborhood, which is south of City Heights. Mourners will then walk to the site where Enrique was killed, with the procession expected to arrive around an hour later after traveling about three miles.

A memorial at Polk Avenue and 37th Street for Enrique, which will likely grow considerably on Tuesday night, began Monday morning, with many people stopping by since then to add items or remember him.

Also on Monday, a memorial was established outside his home, and an online fundraiser was set up in his name.

Through tears and sheer disbelief, Marisol Perez Vazquez told NBC 7 on Monday how the killer took everything from her son, who she described as a noble boy, a baby even, at just 14 years old.

Enrique's older sisters were at a loss as they called for the suspects to be caught.

"They took everything away from him, from my parents, the only boy, youngest kid," said Natalia Medina. "We're still trying to process everything."

His family said while Enrique was tall, strong and a boxer at the Undisputed boxing club in City Heights, he was also compassionate.

Enrique arrived at the boxing club as a chunky 12-year-old who was humble, big-hearted and genuine, described owner David Ventura.

"It's just sad that I'm not gonna see him in the gym anymore, you know. And I'm not gonna see him grow into a young man. That's the saddest part," Ventura said.

"I feel like the gym was everything to him," Ventura added.

His sisters said he wanted to be the next Jose Canelo and they believed him.

"He had a big heart," Natalia said. " He was really sensitive, and he was a loving brother. Even though he was younger than us, he acted like our big brother and protected us."

When the suspects left the scene, they were headed south on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan, police said on Sunday.

"It is very early in the investigation and detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motivation and whether there was any sort of interaction between the victim and the suspects," Lt. Jud Campbell said in a release.

As of Monday afternoon, no suspects were located.

Neighbors said violence has started to pick up in the City Heights community and Corridor area. Many neighbors did not feel comfortable speaking to NBC 7 about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.