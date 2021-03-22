Covid-19 Vaccine

Viejas Arena to Act as San Diego's Next COVID-19 Vaccine Site

County and SDSU leaders are slated to make a formal announcement on the matter at 10 a.m. Monday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A new COVID-19 vaccine site is slated to open in the College Area to allow more San Diegans to get inoculated, local leaders are expected to announce.

Viejas Arena will reopen as the city’s new vaccination site as part of a partnership with San Diego State University and the county. Up to 700 vaccines are expected to be administered daily in its first week of operation with the location capable of administering up to 1,500 vaccines a day afterward, depending on supply.

“Using the spacious Viejas Arena, along with adjacent parking, trolley stop, bus lines and efforts of community health workers, will further expand public accessibility to vaccinations…,” the county said in a statement.

The upcoming vaccine site will be open five days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Its opening comes on the heels of Petco Park’s COVID-19 vaccination super station closure.

Some worry the new eligibility categories will worsen an already evident struggle to keep up with supply, reports NBC 7's Jackie Crea.

Viejas Arena’s vaccine site will help accommodate San Diego County’s expanded eligibility for the shot, which includes residents ages 16 to 64 who have certain underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

County and university leaders will formally announce the opening of the new vaccination location during a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

To see the county’s open appointments for the vaccine, click here.

