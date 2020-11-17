Victim, Suspect ID'd in Gaslamp Killing

A young man who was fatally shot last week during a fight near Horton Plaza was identified by police on Tuesday, as was his suspected killer.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Angel Maravilla, 22, mortally wounded with gunshots to his upper torso at E Street and Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp District shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Medics took Maravilla to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The initial investigation revealed the victim and a companion were involved in an altercation with a third man," Lt. Matt Dobbs said. "At some point during the altercation, [a third man] pulled a firearm and shot the victim."

The reason for the fight has not yet been made public.

The gunman fled the scene on foot and was followed by the victim's friend, who was found by authorities a "short distance away."

Based on witness accounts and video footage from several businesses, homicide detectives identified the suspected shooter as Reuben David Velazquez, 27, who was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said.