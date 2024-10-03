Padres vs Dodgers NLDS: Schedule, tickets and how to watch the postseason

The San Diego Padres have the chance to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from a run at the World Series.

The Pads have advanced to the National League Division Series where they will take on the Dodgers in a best-of-five round that starts Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NLDS, including how to get tickets and where to watch the games.

When do the Padres play the Dodgers?

The first game of the NLDS is set for Saturday at 5:38 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. The teams will then meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Following two games in LA, the teams will travel back to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The game time is still TBD.

If neither team sweeps the series, Game 4 will also be played at Petco Park on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at a time TBD. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11.

Date Series/Game Matchup Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5:38 p.m. NLDS A, Game 1 Padres @ Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. NLDS A, Game 2 Padres @ Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 8 at TBD NLDS A, Game 3 Dodgers @ Padres Wednesday, Oct. 9 at TBD NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) Dodgers @ Padres Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) Padres @ Dodgers 2024 MLB Division Series schedule

What to expect for Padres v Dodgers NLDS Game 1

The Padres were 8-5 against Los Angeles in the regular season, including a 2-4 record at Dodger Stadium. The teams also split two games in Seoul, South Korea to start the season.

Dylan Cease will pitch for the Padres in Game 1 of the best-of-five series, opposing fellow right-hander Jack Flaherty.

Cease faced the Dodgers twice in the regular season -- allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings in an 8-1 victory July 31 at Petco Park and getting a no decision in a 4-3 loss Sept. 25 at Dodger Stadium, where he allowed three runs and five hits the score was tied 3-3 when he was relieved at the start of the sixth inning.

Flaherty made his lone 2024 appearance the Padres in that Sept. 25 game, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings.

Can I buy tickets to the Padres v Dodgers NLDS?

If you're willing to travel to LA this weekend, there are a few tickets left for NLDS Games 1 & 2 on the Dodgers website.

It does not appear tickets are still available for the NLDS Games at Petco Park. Although, tickets are being resold through the Padres' official reseller, SeatGeek. Click here to look for tickets.

Post-season tickets are exclusive season ticketholders and any fans who are residents of the following counties and areas:

San Diego County, Baja California, Imperial County, Southern Orange County (San Clemente, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Beach), Southern Riverside County (Temecula, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Hemet, Perris), La Paz County, Mohave County, Yuma County, and Clark County.

Any orders made outside these areas will be canceled and will not be given a refund, the Padres said.

Where to watch the Padres v Dodgers NLDS

Games 1 & 2 of the NLDS Padres v Dodgers series will be broadcast on FS1. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be broadcast on FS1 and Fox.

The game can also be watched by those with a subscription to MLB.TV. More info here.

Where to watch the Padres v Dodgers NLDS in San Diego

While the Padres are away, Petco Park will host watch parties at Gallagher Square for the NLDS games against the Dodgers. Admission costs $5 (children under 36 inches are free) with proceeds going to the Padres foundation. Up to 6 tickets can be purchased per household per watch party.

The stadium will host activities throughout the park, and select food and drink offerings will be available for purchase.

Watch party tickets can be purchased here.

When will the World Series be played?

The 2024 World Series games are set for Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, but could be played sooner depending on the speed the American and National League championship series.

