Victim of alleged slaying at Mission Valley motel identified

San Diego Police have publicly identified a 24-year-old woman who suffered suspicious injuries and died in a Mission Valley motel room, leading to the arrest of her 19-year-old boyfriend on suspicion of murder.

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency at Motel 6 San Diego-Hotel Circle about 1:45 a.m. last Friday found Vivian Avila of San Diego dead, according to police.

"Officers contacted two men inside the room, one of (whom) identified himself as the woman's boyfriend," Lt. Lou Maggi said. "The woman...had (suffered) visible injuries, resulting in the notification of the homicide unit."

Detectives questioned Avila's boyfriend, Linda Vista resident Victor A. Cruz, then arrested him on suspicion of fatally assaulting her.

"Based on the information gathered thus far, it appears the death is domestic violence-related," the lieutenant said.

Police have released no details on what may have led to the alleged slaying.