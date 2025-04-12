‘I just swam over; got her head above water': Good Samaritan rescues San Diego Bay truck crash victim

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday night. One of the survivors was pulled ashore by a Good Samaritan.

What started out as a leisurely evening of fishing ended with both tragedy and bravery for angler Dylan Monroe.

“You can see all the bubbles. Within 30 seconds the car was completely submerged and it the bottom of the bay,” Monroe said.

Monroe and some friends were fishing close to where the truck entered the water. The bay was pitch black and the water temperature uncomfortably chilling. Monroe acted more on instinct.

“It wasn’t a thought process. There was no am I going to or am I not?,” Monroe said.

By the time he entered the water one victim, a woman, had come to the surface.

“I just swam over. Wrapped her up, flipped her over, got her head above water, put her on my chest and swam back, " Monroe said.

By the time Monroe got her to shore Harbor Police and San Diego Fire and Rescue were there. The response time was less than three minutes.

While he didn’t see it and only heard it, Monroe estimates the truck was moving at twice the speed limit and had it been going 30 or 35 miles per hour it would have ended up here on the rocks or maybe a couple of feet in the water. Instead, it was 25 yards offshore completely submerged in 15 feet of water."

Investigators say the vehicle was going south on Harbor Island Drive at a high rate of speed, proceeded through two intersections, before rocketing into the bay.

There are no tire marks in the street which could indicate the driver never hit the brakes.

Divers found a man and woman trapped inside. Both were taken to local hospitals, but the woman did not survive.

Monroe found out only later there were two others inside the truck. He attempted to go back in the water after saving the first woman but was stopped by police.

“You’re happy that you did something, but you know you always wish you could have done a little more," Monroe said.

This intersection has confused more than one driver in the past. Monroe can think of at least one remedy when he or another good Samaritan isn’t around.

“I wish they would maybe at least put a guardrail right there or something to prevent something like this from happening at least a little bit,” Monroe said.

Investigators say due the fact all three victims were unconscious when rescued, there was no explanation from those involved. The cause of the crash is undetermined.