Faith leaders from all around San Diego came together Saturday morning to lead a prayer service and march in support of immigrant families at San Diego's Waterfront Park.

Leaders from the San Diego Catholic Diocese, San Diego Episcopal Diocese, and other denominations led the prayer service and then marched in solidarity of immigrant families to the federal building to hold a prayer vigil.

Hundreds of people joined for the peaceful march, and many of the attendees carried palm fronds as tomorrow marks Palm Sunday.

Deacon José Luis Maldonado explained that he has met many people in the San Diego community who are undocumented, and in fear that their families will be separated as tensions have risen with President Trump's Administration's strong stance on immigration.

In response to the administration, the religious leaders who participated in the march prayed for the support and humanization of immigrants and shared the different resources that they offer to stand with this community.