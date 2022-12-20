Valley Center Grandfather Killed in Hit-and-Run, CHP Searching for Driver

A 71-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Valley Center Saturday. The hit and run impacted the close-knit Valley Center community which lost a beloved grandfather, landscaper and friend.

"I hate to think, but maybe he could’ve been saved," said Ignacia Lucero.

Lucero says several witnesses told her how her grandfather Mario Lucero had just finished work and had stopped at his favorite Valley Center restaurant before heading home on his bike.

"It was like a normal day. He grabbed his dinner and was joking with him [the server], laughing, he told me, 'Your grandpa was such a great man,'" said Ignacia.

The 20-year-old granddaughter described her grandfather's daily routine as a beloved landscaper and gardener known widely in the North County community.

But that Saturday night, Mario did not make it home.

"When we got there, I saw the yellow tarp. His bike was broken in half and I was just asking them where my grandpa was," recalled Ignacia.

California Highway Patrol responded to the deadly hit-and-run along Horse Creek and Cole Grade Road where the driver who hit Mario left him on the ground.

"I was just so angry and surprised," said Ignacia. "I couldn’t believe that someone could do that. I understand if someone didn’t see him, but to leave him and not even call or check, it's just really frustrating."

Mario called Valley Center home for more than 40 years, he leaves behind his son and daughter and six grandchildren.

Ignacia is working to finalize her grandfather’s last wish, she says her ‘abuelo’ always dreamed of retiring in his birthplace of Oaxaca, Mexico.

"We’re just trying to I guess make his wish come true and transport him and bury him in his hometown," she said.

CHP says they found a headlight at the crash site they believe belongs to a ford expedition SUV or F-series truck. They are looking for vehicles with damage on the front right side.