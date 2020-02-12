Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day Flowers Get Extra Checks at US-Mexico Border

Chrysanthemums are not allowed across the border into the U.S. under any circumstances

By Audra Stafford

63304974
Getty Images

Roses at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection point. FILE

" data-ellipsis="false">

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ramping up its inspection of flowers crossing into the United States.

CBP is reminding travelers that all cut flowers and plants must be declared and inspected before they can be brought across the U.S.-Mexico Border.

During an inspection, flowers will be carefully shaken to see if any harmful pests, like moths or aphids, fall out. Agricultural inspectors will also examine the leaves for any diseases.

Local

San Diego Unified School District 6 hours ago

SDUSD, City Attorney Will Send Info on New Gun Storage Laws to Parents

Naval Base San Diego 7 hours ago

Security Exercise at Naval Base San Diego Includes Active Shooter Drills

CBP Agricultural Operations Manager Leslie Gomez-Montez said the goal is to keep these things from infesting our crops here in San Diego.

"A lot of these plant pests and even the plant diseases affect the marketability of the plant products that we grow here in the United States. and specifically here in San Diego County, where nursery stock and cut flowers are a huge part of our local agricultural economy," said Gomez-Montez.

Gomez-Montez said Chrysanthemums are not allowed across the border into the U.S. under any circumstances, because they can carry a serious fungal disease known as Chrysanthemum white rust.

However, she said most other cut flowers are allowed, as long as they pass inspection.

So far this year, CBP has inspected 18 million cut flowers.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's Day
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us