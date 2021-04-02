Covid-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Site Set to Open This Weekend in Barrio Logan, Aims to Help Hardest-Hit Residents

The vaccine site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Logan Heights Family Health Center

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

In an effort to help San Diegans who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic in their community, a vaccination site will open Saturday near Barrio Logan.

Dozens of volunteers gathered on Thursday and went door to door throughout the 92113 zip code to inform locals on how to get vaccinated and help them get signed up to get a shot this weekend. Volunteers from the Family Health Centers of San Diego, AMR and Latino Equity Council teamed up for the occasion.

Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination drive will aim to inoculate 2,000 people in the community, which has been recognized by the county as one of San Diego’s most impacted neighborhoods.

So far, roughly 35.6% of residents in the county have received their vaccine, while 21.4% have been fully vaccinated. The goal on Saturday is to educate and provide for hard-hit locals.

The vaccine distribution will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Logan Heights Family Health Center, which is located at 1809 National Ave.

To take a look at available appointments for the vaccine throughout San Diego County, click here.

