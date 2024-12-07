USS Midway Museum to pay tribute to lives lost in Pearl Harbor attack

To commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, which launched the United States into World War II, the USS Midway Museum will Saturday host a ceremony on its flight deck with a two-bell ceremony, wreath laying and missing-man flyover.

Karl Zingheim, the museum's ship historian, will provide keynote remarks during the event. A San Diego native, Zingheim graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986. He has been with the museum for more than 20 years and helped establish the exhibits department for the USS Midway Museum.

The event is free and open to the public, but to attend the ceremony, all must be aboard at 9:20 a.m. Following the event, attendees will receive complimentary admission to enjoy the museum for the day.

The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy took the lives of more than 2,400 military members and civilians, including several San Diegans.