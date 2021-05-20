US to Keep Border Travel Restrictions Extended Until June 21

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Thursday that land crossings at the Mexican and Canadian borders will remain restricted only for essential travel for one more month.

In a tweet, DHS confirmed that restrictions imposed since March 21, 2020, limiting the border crossing to US residents and citizens, as well as essential travel would remain in effect through June 21.

To fight #COVID19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade & travel. We're working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 20, 2021

Last month, the last extension was a disappointment for people living in Tijuana as most only have a tourist visa that allows them to shop and visit the U.S. Due to the restrictions, they have not been able to travel to U.S. since March 2020.

These restrictions have not affected U.S. crossings to Mexico, mostly completely open to U.S. tourists, with the exception of some Mexican border cities experiencing a case boom and imposed temporary restrictions.

TRAVEL ALERT: The temporary restriction on non-essential travel at US land border ports of entry remains in effect. Essential travel and trade continue unimpeded. Essential travel includes, but is not limited to: pic.twitter.com/DZLhTQ4ZBC — CBP (@CBP) May 16, 2021

Telemundo 20 has contacted Mexican authorities for more details.

Last week, the health secretary in Baja California reported that there are already plans for lifting restrictions on Tijuana's border with San Diego, however, this is not the case for other areas on the border.

Several U.S. officials have spoken out in favor of reopening the border citing affecting the economy of border towns.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, from March 2020 to March 2021, partial border closure caused losses of more than $664 billion in the San Ysidro economy. In addition, it is estimated that around 1,900 jobs were lost in the 92173-zip code.

Last week, a meeting was held between the Department of Homeland Security, health officials, and politicians on both sides of the border. Everything indicates that the request was denied.

DHS said they are working with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as pandemic conditions improve.

