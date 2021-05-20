Department of Homeland Security

US to Keep Border Travel Restrictions Extended Until June 21

By Fabiola Berriozábal and Telemundo 20

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Thursday that land crossings at the Mexican and Canadian borders will remain restricted only for essential travel for one more month.

In a tweet, DHS confirmed that restrictions imposed since March 21, 2020, limiting the border crossing to US residents and citizens, as well as essential travel would remain in effect through June 21.

Last month, the last extension was a disappointment for people living in Tijuana as most only have a tourist visa that allows them to shop and visit the U.S. Due to the restrictions, they have not been able to travel to U.S. since March 2020.

These restrictions have not affected U.S. crossings to Mexico, mostly completely open to U.S. tourists, with the exception of some Mexican border cities experiencing a case boom and imposed temporary restrictions.

Telemundo 20 has contacted Mexican authorities for more details.

Last week, the health secretary in Baja California reported that there are already plans for lifting restrictions on Tijuana's border with San Diego, however, this is not the case for other areas on the border.

Several U.S. officials have spoken out in favor of reopening the border citing affecting the economy of border towns.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, from March 2020 to March 2021, partial border closure caused losses of more than $664 billion in the San Ysidro economy. In addition, it is estimated that around 1,900 jobs were lost in the 92173-zip code.

Last week, a meeting was held between the Department of Homeland Security, health officials, and politicians on both sides of the border. Everything indicates that the request was denied.

DHS said they are working with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as pandemic conditions improve.

This article was originally posted on NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the original story, click here.

