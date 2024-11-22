San Diego County

US Forest Service braces for limited budget in 2025

Congress is not expected to give the federal agency all the money it requested

By Joe Little

Sign along the side of the road.
Joe Little, NBC 7

Anyone hoping to enjoy the great outdoors at one of the country’s national forests may notice some changes in 2025. The U.S. Forest Service is bracing for a limited budget that could prevent them from hiring valuable seasonable employees.

The Forest Service is responsible for most of the man-made amenities in national parks like the Cleveland National Forest. However, the agency said it will not hire seasonal employees in the upcoming year because Congress is not expected to approve the $8.9 billion budget the Forest Service requested.

“That makes me really sad,” said Lauren Kirby at her campsite on Palomar Mountain. “I wish that wasn't the case.”

A U.S. Forest Service spokesman sent NBC 7 a statement. It read, “We will continue hiring our core temporary firefighting force, regionally of 11,300, for the coming fire year. We are currently working on how this will affect the forest and will do everything we can to limit those impacts.”

The spokesman added seasonal workers are responsible for a variety of duties, including “front country campsite management, public contacts and education, biological field work, trail maintenance and construction.”

“Cutting those things would be just a bomb for anyone who comes out and camps,” said Kim Gorriceta, who regularly camps in the Cleveland National Forest.

The budget restraints may mean volunteers become invaluable. It may also mean more will be asked of visitors to national parks.

“Just low impact. Leave it the same way you found it or better,” Kirby said.

“You're taking care of not only yourself,” added Gorriceta. “You're taking care of the environment and the future campers that are coming to the site."

