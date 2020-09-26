El Cajon

Two El Cajon Churches Vandalized with Swastika Images: SDSO

By City News Service

Two El Cajon churches were vandalized overnight with images of swastikas and other graffiti.

Saint Peters Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, 1627 Jamacha Way, was vandalized with spray-painted images of swastikas and political images, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station were alerted to the vandalism Saturday morning.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 330 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths Reported

soccer 4 hours ago

LA Galaxy II Cuts Ties With Player Who Used Racial Slur vs. San Diego Loyal SC

Deputies were later alerted to another act of vandalism, which occurred overnight at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1101 South Mollison Ave., Hettinger said. The vandalism also included spray-painted swastika images on an exterior wall of the church.

Both incidents were under investigation by detectives. No suspects have been identified.

This article tagged under:

El CajonChurchvandalism
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us