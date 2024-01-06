A procession — many of them tow trucks — was held on Saturday morning to honor the life of 62-year-old Dale Alan Pumphrey of El Cajon. While on the job, Pumphrey was struck and killed by a driver on southbound State Route 125, just south of Jamacha Road, on New Year's Eve.

Tow truck companies from all over San Diego County joined Pumphrey's friends and family. The procession started in El Cajon, taking several freeways down to the funeral home in the Mountain View neighborhood.

"All these tow truck drivers came out to support him, and I think it's a really wonderful sendoff," said Pamela Coutret, a close family friend of the Pumphreys.

NBC 7's Guillermo Mendez spoke to a tow truck driver who was recently hit by a car on the job about a deadly crash involving a to truck driver on New Year's Eve.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Coutret told NBC 7 that Pumphrey's wife is doing as well as anyone could during such a difficult time. She is grateful, however, for how many people showed up.

"It means a lot to the family," Coutret said.

The purpose of the procession was two-fold: to honor the memory of Pumphrey, but also to raise awareness about the dangers tow truck drivers face on the job every day.

"He took it serious — going every day, working hard and saving people off the freeway, rescuing them when they're in a moment of distress," said Karl Fields, the General Manager of USA Towing, the company Pumphrey worked for.

Fields gave a eulogy at Pumphrey's funeral. To him, Pumphrey was more than just an employee.

"I've known him for 15 years. He was actually a pretty good friend. Working nights for years together, you start to get a bond and … he was a good man," said Fields.

Pumphrey was hit by a Toyota Prius around 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. California Highway Patrol (CHP) identified the driver as a 60-year-old man. CHP is still investigating what caused the driver to veer out of his lane, and hit the rear end of Pumphrey's tow truck, causing it to collide with Pumphrey.

At this time, CHP said the driver of the Toyota Prius is not facing charges.