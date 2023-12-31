Tow truck driver struck, killed in New Year's Eve crash on SR-125 in Spring Valley

A tow truck driver is dead after getting hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at around 8 p.m. on southbound State Route 125, just north of Jamacha Road.

The pedestrian, a tow truck driver, was later pronounced deceased.

As of 9:45 p.m., the left lane of southbound SR-125 has reopened following the crash, but the right two lanes are still closed, according to CHP.

CHP says this was not a hit-and-run.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.